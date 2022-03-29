News / World

Oil prices drop amid demand concerns, optimism about Russia-Ukraine talks

Xinhua
  10:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0
Oil prices sank on Monday as traders weighed demand outlook while awaiting a fresh round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Xinhua
  10:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-29       0

Oil prices sank on Monday as traders weighed demand outlook while awaiting a fresh round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

The West Texas Intermediate for May delivery lost 7.94 US dollars, or 7 percent, to settle at 105.96 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery decreased 8.17 dollars, or 6.8 percent, to close at 112.48 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came as investors continued to assess the impact of COVID-19 on fuel demand.

Elsewhere, "hopes that the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia could lead to rapprochement" also contributed to the price slide, Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Monday in a note.

Ukraine and Russia will start the next round of peace talks on Tuesday in the Turkish city of Istanbul, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday.

For the week ending Friday, the US crude benchmark and Brent jumped 10.5 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively, based on the front-month contracts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Commerzbank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     