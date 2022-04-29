News / World

IMF chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has tested positive for COVID-19, the IMF said on Thursday.

"She is experiencing mild symptoms and is working remotely while isolating at home. She is fully vaccinated and boosted," Gerry Rice, IMF spokesperson, said in a statement.

"Standard IMF and CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID protocols are being followed," the statement read.

The latest news came just a few days after the conclusion of the 2022 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, which took place on April 18-24 and brought together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, and private sector executives, among others, to discuss issues of global concern.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
