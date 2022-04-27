News / World

US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid: W.House

  08:39 UTC+8, 2022-04-27
US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden.
US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden, the White House said.

"Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence," said Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

"She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules," Allen said, adding that Harris would "return to the White House when she tests negative."

Biden spoke with Harris by phone, and he "wanted to check in and make sure she has everything she needs as she quarantines at home," a White House statement said.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden, 79, tested negative for COVID on Monday.

Harris, 57, is the latest in a rash of cases sweeping through the Washington elite, with multiple members of Congress also announcing positive tests on Tuesday.

The vice president's husband, Doug Emhoff, came down with COVID in March, although Harris herself remained negative.

As infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus mount, the White House has publicly aired the possibility of Biden testing positive – while downplaying any potential fallout.

"It is certainly possible that he will test positive for COVID, and he is vaccinated, he is boosted and protected from the most severe strains of the virus," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said earlier this month.

"Any American could get COVID," the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters. "We have a very, very contagious variant out there."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
