News / World

Omicron sub-lineage BA.4 detected in Aussie state

Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0
Health authorities in Australia's state of New South Wales confirmed that the Omicron sub-lineage BA.4 was detected in the state.
Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2022-04-29       0

Health authorities in Australia's state of New South Wales confirmed that the Omicron sub-lineage BA.4 was detected in the state.

NSW Health reported on Thursday that the state's first case of BA.4 was a traveler who returned from South Africa.

At the same time, COVID-19 infections continue to increase in NSW, which recorded 11,903 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday. There are 1,645 cases in hospitals with 68 in ICU.

Speaking to the local newspaper Sydney Morning Herald, James Wood, a mathematician from the University of New South Wales's School of Public Health and Community Medicine, said it's likely that thousands of Australians have already been reinfected with the virus after multiple strains emerged.

"We are going to see new sub-variants causing increased transmission in Australia within the next couple of months."

Meanwhile, from Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory in the state of Western Australia (WA), except in high-risk settings including hospitals, residential aged care, airport and public transport.

The two square meter rule and capacity limits will be removed from all venues throughout the state, and asymptomatic close contacts will no longer have to isolate for seven days.

Vaccination requirements for interstate travelers are also removed, but the double dose vaccination requirement for international arrivals remains.

"Based on the latest health advice, WA reached its peak four weeks ago with case numbers, and hospitalization and ICU admission rates stable and lower than anticipated," read a statement from the WA government.

On Thursday, WA reported 8,117 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the 24 hours to 8:00 pm Wednesday. There were 233 people with the virus in the hospital, four in intensive care.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     