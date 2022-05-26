News / World

DPRK reports no death from fever cases for 3rd day

Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea registered zero death from fever cases over the past three days, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.
AFP

This undated picture released from DPRK's official Korean Central News Agency on May 20, 2022, shows employees of the Central Ideals Zoo disinfecting the zoo to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 in Pyongyang.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea registered zero death from fever cases over the past three days, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

From 6pm (9am GMT) on Tuesday to 6pm (9am GMT) on Wednesday, more than 105,000 fever cases were reported nationwide, with 157,020 recoveries and no death, said the report, citing information of the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

The report said fever cases in the country have surpassed 3.17 million since late April, with more than 2.89 million recoveries and at least 271,000 still under medical treatment. The total death toll stands at 68.

On May 12, the KCNA reported that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 was detected after samples were collected from a group of patients in the capital Pyongyang on May 8.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
