DPRK fires ballistic missiles eastward, the 17th this year

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired three ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired three ballistic missiles into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Wednesday.

The JCS said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at around 6am, 6:37am and 6:42am local time, respectively, which marked the 17th projectile launch by the DPRK this year.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over a meeting of the National Security Council over the DPRK's ballistic missile launch, the presidential office said.