EU leaders agree to partially ban Russian oil imports, says Charles Michel

  18:14 UTC+8, 2022-05-31
  18:14 UTC+8, 2022-05-31       0

EU leaders agreed on Monday night to ban "more than two thirds" of Russian oil import to the bloc, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted, referring to the move as a maximum pressure on Russia to end the conflict.

"Tonight #EUCO agreed a sixth package of sanctions. It will allow a ban on oil imports from #Russia. The sanctions will immediately impact 75percent of Russian oil imports. And by the end of the year, 90percent of the Russian oil imported in Europe will be banned," Michel tweeted.

Michel's announcement came as leaders of the 27 EU member states are gathering in Brussels for a special summit to discuss the issues related to Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo, as a focus.

According to Michel, this sanctions package also involved other hard-hitting measures, including de-Swifting the largest Russian bank Sberbank, banning three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, among others.

Michel said the European Council will continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs, together with G7 (Group of Seven) countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
