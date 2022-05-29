News / World

Search continues for 25 missing after ship capsizes in central Indonesia

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0
A search is continuing for the 25 people still unaccounted for after a ship with about 42 people aboard sank in waters off the South Sulawesi province in central Indonesia.
Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-29       0

A search is continuing for the 25 people still unaccounted for after a ship with about 42 people aboard sank in waters off the South Sulawesi province in central Indonesia, a provincial official said on Saturday.

The vessel capsized at 13:00 local time in the Makassar Strait on Thursday, but the incident was reported to the provincial search and rescue office on Saturday, said Wahid D.J., a senior official at the office.

"After receiving the information today, we immediately deployed our personnel and equipment to the scene for a search and rescue mission," he told Xinhua.

"About 45 rescuers and a ship have already been on the spot near a small island," the official said, adding that a plane or chopper will be dispatched to join the search. So far, 17 people on board the ill-fated vessel have been rescued.

According to him, the ship suffered an engine failure when it was hit by huge waves in the strait after departing from the Paotere Harbor in Makassar, the capital of the province. The ship was heading to a seaport in Pangkajene district.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     