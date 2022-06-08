News / World

Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms

AFP
  09:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named its new CEO, Bill Kramer, ending a tumultuous 11 years under Dawn Hudson.
AFP
  09:25 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0
SSI ļʱ

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named its new CEO Tuesday, ending a tumultuous 11 years under Dawn Hudson that included the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, a huge expansion of the group's membership – and Will Smith's infamous slap.

Hudson first announced plans to step down last October, shortly after the successful opening of the Academy's major new film museum in Los Angeles. She will be replaced by Bill Kramer, who oversaw that museum launch.

Kramer is "the ideal choice to lead at this pivotal moment for the organization," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

As Hollywood's most elite group of filmmakers, which also oversees the Oscars, the Academy has had to navigate multiple controversies in recent years, including accusations of a lack of racial diversity.

Most notably, the group was pummeled with criticism for a dearth of black Oscar nominees during the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which emerged in 2015.

Hudson oversaw and fulfilled a pledge to double the number of women and minority members by 2020, significantly expanding overall membership from around 6,000 to nearly 10,000 in the process.

"She initiated unprecedented efforts to create more space for diverse voices, both within the membership and our industry," said Rubin.

Hudson and senior leadership faced criticism for their perceived lack of reaction after Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage during this year's Oscars ceremony.

The Academy has said Smith was asked to leave the Hollywood ballroom shortly after the attack – but that claim was disputed, including by Smith's representatives.

Smith – who won the Academy Award for best actor shortly after the altercation – was later banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade.

Kramer, who will start as CEO next month, oversaw nearly US$400 million in fundraising for the Academy Museum, which was decades in the planning, and has become a top priority for the organization's future.

The museum – home to Tinseltown memorabilia from Judy Garland's "Wizard of Oz" ruby slippers to Dracula's cape – has sold more than 550,000 tickets in nine months, the Academy said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Oscar
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     