News / World

Sri Lanka to grant special tax concession to Colombo Port City investors

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-06-07       0
The Sri Lankan government has decided to award a special 40-year tax concession to those who invest in the Colombo Port City, a Cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-06-07       0

The Sri Lankan government has decided to award a special 40-year tax concession to those who invest in the Colombo Port City, a Cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson told reporters that the decision was taken with the aim of attracting investments.

He also announced that the Cabinet of ministers has unanimously agreed to serve without salaries for a period of one year.

Sri Lanka, which is in the mid of a foreign exchange crisis, is attempting to attract foreign direct investments to overcome the crisis.

Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said last month that Sri Lanka needs to attract at least 2 billion US dollars as foreign direct investments in the coming months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     