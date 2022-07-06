News / World

Spain's Queen Letizia tests positive for COVID-19

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0
Queen Letizia of Spain tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after showing mild symptoms of the virus, the Spanish royal household said.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-06       0
Spain's Queen Letizia tests positive for COVID-19
AFP

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards ceremony at the Agbar Water museum, in Cornella del LLobregat, near Barcelona on July 4, 2022.

Queen Letizia of Spain tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday after showing mild symptoms of the virus, the Spanish royal household said.

She has canceled her engagements for Wednesday, it added.

Letizia had a busy agenda during the recent North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid, which saw her attend the official dinners and where she hosted the partners of the leaders who participated in the event.

She also attended the presentation of the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards on Monday along with her husband, King Felipe VI, and her daughter, Princess Leonor, where she met with some 30 prize winners.

Queen Letizia is the second member of the royal family to contract COVID-19 after King Felipe VI was infected in February. Back in 2020, Princess Leonor's class at the Santa Maria de los Rosales School in Madrid was quarantined after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Spain, with the 14-day incidence rate of the virus among over-60s climbing from 996.25 cases per 100,000 population on July 5 to 1,135.30 cases per 100,000 population on Tuesday, according to Health Ministry figures.

The hospitalization rates are also going up. Last Wednesday, 11,586 people were being treated in hospitals with COVID-19, occupying 9.56 percent of all hospital beds, compared with 10,249 (8.3 percent of beds) just five days earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased from 449 on July 1 to 502 on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     