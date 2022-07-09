Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit after protesters storm president's residence

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in the parliament demanded both he and the president to resign.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in the parliament demanded both he and the president to resign, as protesters stormed the president's residence and office on Saturday.

A statement from the prime minister's office said Wickremesinghe told party leaders that he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government.

The prime minister's decision came after tens of thousands of protesters broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and office.