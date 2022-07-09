News / World

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit after protesters storm president's residence

  22:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-09
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in the parliament demanded both he and the president to resign.
Protestors demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa gather near the compound of Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9, 2022. Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in Colombo, a top defence source told AFP, before protesters gathered to demand his resignation stormed the compound.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in the parliament demanded both he and the president to resign, as protesters stormed the president's residence and office on Saturday.

A statement from the prime minister's office said Wickremesinghe told party leaders that he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government.

The prime minister's decision came after tens of thousands of protesters broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence and office.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
