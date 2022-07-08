News / World

Philippine President Marcos tested positive for COVID-19

Xinhua
  15:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-08       0
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said on Friday.
Xinhua
  15:56 UTC+8, 2022-07-08       0

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said on Friday.

Angeles told a press conference that Marcos, 64, has tested positive in an antigen test for COVID-19. "He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," she said.

Angeles said the presidential management staff is currently informing those in close contact with Marcos to observe their symptoms per the protocol. Marcos' wife and children were not exposed.

Regarding Marcos' schedule for Friday, Angeles said Marcos will not attend the US independence event at the embassy in Manila. However, he will virtually participate in a meeting with local officials on booster shot uptake on Friday night.

Marcos had tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     