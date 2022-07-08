Philippine President Marcos tested positive for COVID-19

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said on Friday.

Angeles told a press conference that Marcos, 64, has tested positive in an antigen test for COVID-19. "He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," she said.

Angeles said the presidential management staff is currently informing those in close contact with Marcos to observe their symptoms per the protocol. Marcos' wife and children were not exposed.

Regarding Marcos' schedule for Friday, Angeles said Marcos will not attend the US independence event at the embassy in Manila. However, he will virtually participate in a meeting with local officials on booster shot uptake on Friday night.

Marcos had tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.