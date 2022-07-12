Japan mourns as funeral for former PM Abe held in Tokyo

Shinzo Abe was shot at close range on Friday while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara, days ahead of upper house elections.

Family and friends of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe gathered at a Tokyo temple on Tuesday for a private funeral, as mourners outside condemned the leader's "despicable" murder.

Abe was shot at close range on Friday while giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara, days ahead of upper house elections that saw his ruling party strengthen its hold on power.

The murder suspect, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, is in custody and has told police he targeted Abe because he believed the politician was linked to an organization he resented.

Although the funeral rites were for family members and close associates only, long lines of people, some dressed in black, came to the Zojoji temple to pay respects to Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

"It's despicable," said Yuko Takehisa, a 51-year-old assistant nurse who lives in Kanagawa, near Tokyo.



"More could have been done to prevent it," she said, complaining that "no one reported" Yamagami to police despite reports he had test-fired a handmade gun before the attack.

Satoshi Ninoyu, the chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, a Cabinet position overseeing national police, pledged on Tuesday to hold a full review of any security failings.

Local police have already admitted flaws in their guarding program for the high-profile politician, who was approached from behind and shot in broad daylight.

Police searches of the suspect's home have found pellets and other possible components for building a gun like the crude weapon used in the attack, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed investigative sources.

Yamagami spent three years in Japan's navy and reportedly told investigators that his mother's large donations to a religious organization had caused the family financial troubles.



The Unification Church said on Monday that Yamagami's mother was a member, but did not comment on any donations she may have made.