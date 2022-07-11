News / World

EU recommends second Covid booster jab for over-60s

AFP
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
The EU's health and medicine agencies said Monday they were recommending a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for people over 60 years old, as infections rise again.
AFP
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0

The EU's health and medicine agencies said Monday they were recommending a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for people over 60 years old, as infections rise again.

"With cases and hospitalisations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible," Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said.

"There is no time to lose," she added in a statement issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency.

The agencies had already recommended a second booster, or a fourth dose, for people over the age of 80, since April.

"I call on Member States to roll-out second boosters for everyone over the age of 60 as well as all vulnerable persons immediately," Kyriakides added.

ECDC director Andrea Ammon said they were "currently seeing increasing Covid-19 case notification rates and an increasing trend in hospital and ICU admissions and occupancy in several countries," driven mainly by the BA 5 subvariant of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"This signals the start of a new, widespread Covid-19 wave across the European Union. There are still too many individuals at risk of severe Covid-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible," Ammon added.

However, the agencies also said at the moment there was no need to give out a second booster "to people below 60 years of age who are not at higher risk severe disease," or those working in healthcare or in care homes.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Covid cases has been rising sharply since the end of May around most of Europe.

The number of new daily cases in the WHO's European region -- which comprises 53 countries and regions including several in Central Asia -- exceeded 675,000 Friday.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     