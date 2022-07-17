Croatia, China launch 3rd joint police patrol to better serve tourists

Croatia and China on Saturday announced the launch of a third joint police patrol after a two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese Embassy in Croatia

The patrol in Croatia would mark the first time for Chinese police to carry out patrol missions overseas since the onset of the pandemic.

During the launching ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Croatia, Ambassador Qi Qianjin said Croatia is the first Central and Eastern European country to conduct a joint police patrol with China to better protect the interests of Chinese tourists and overseas Chinese in Croatia. The move would deepen bilateral cooperation in tourism, law enforcement and security, he said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Croatia. Qi said he is confident that the joint patrol would expand mutual trust and bolster the countries' friendship.

Velimir Tisma, head of the Zagreb Police Department Prevention Service, said joint police patrols during Croatia's travel season are a vital aspect of the Croatian police's international cooperation, playing an essential role in protecting and attracting foreign tourists.

The joint patrol aims to serve overseas Chinese in Croatia and enhance their sense of security in the country, Tisma added.

Eight Chinese police officers will conduct the one-month joint patrol in the capital Zagreb, the western seaside city of Zadar, Plitvice Lakes National Park and the southern city of Dubrovnik.