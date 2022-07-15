News / World

Italian president rejects PM Draghi's resignation

Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected a resignation offer of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after meeting him late on Thursday night.
Xinhua
  08:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
Italian president rejects PM Draghi's resignation
AFP

A car carrying Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on July 14, 2022.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected a resignation offer of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after meeting him late on Thursday night.

Draghi decided to formally resign after the second largest force in his coalition – the Five Star Movement (M5S) – boycotted a confidence vote on the government's relief bill to combat soaring prices in the Senate earlier in the day.

In an official statement after their meeting at the Quirinale Palace, Mattarella's office said that "the president has not accepted the resignation."

Mattarella has invited Draghi "to appear before Parliament for communications, in order to have an assessment of the situation ... in its proper forum," the statement specified.

Draghi is now expected to address the lower house and the Senate next Wednesday, according to local media.

The crisis broke out after weeks of tensions mounting within the broad coalition supporting Draghi's national unity government, which was formed in February 2021.

Draghi, former chief of the European Central Bank, has been enjoying a large political consensus up to the latest months when infighting focused on what the Cabinet's priorities in the short and mid-term should be.

After the M5S refused to take part in the confidence vote on Thursday, Draghi gathered the Cabinet and formally announced to his ministers that he would resign, saying the majority that had supported the government from its creation does not exist anymore.

"Since my inauguration address before the Parliament, I always said the Cabinet would go on only if there was a clear prospect of implementing the government's program ... Such cohesiveness has been crucial to meet the challenges of these months," Draghi said. "These conditions no longer exist."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     