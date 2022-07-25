News / World

UK to host 2023 Eurovision instead of Ukraine

AFP
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Britain said Monday it had reluctantly agreed to take Ukraine's place as hosts of next year's Eurovision song contest.
AFP
  20:17 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
UK to host 2023 Eurovision instead of Ukraine
AFP

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra wins the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

Britain said Monday it had reluctantly agreed to take Ukraine's place as hosts of next year's Eurovision song contest after organisers said there was no prospect of the event going ahead in the war-torn country.

The BBC will instead produce what it called the world's "largest and most complex music competition", and will now start choosing a host city in the UK in collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Ukraine won this year's contest, held in Italy, ahead of Britain's entry in second place. It had insisted it could host next year's despite the Russian invasion.

But the EBU ruled that out, and Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC acquiesced to a UK-hosted event infused with "Ukrainian spirit".

"The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine," UA:PBC chief Mykola Chernotytskyi said in a joint statement with the EBU and BBC.

"We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said it was his "strong wish" for Ukraine to host the 2023 edition and found it "deeply regrettable" that was no longer possible.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the BBC had stepped in at the request of the EBU "and the Ukrainian authorities" led by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I'm just sorry that due to Russia's continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be," she said.

"As hosts, the UK will honour the competition's spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine's recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity."

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     