News / World

Major US areas sound alarm on monkeypox as nearly 5,000 cases reported nationwide

Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-30       0
The United States has confirmed nearly 5,000 monkeypox cases as San Francisco and New York state began taking steps to address the emergency of the outbreak.
Xinhua
  08:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-30       0
Major US areas sound alarm on monkeypox as nearly 5,000 cases reported nationwide
AFP

Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene work at intake tents where individuals are registered to receive the monkeypox vaccine on July 29, 2022, in New York City.

The United States has confirmed nearly 5,000 monkeypox cases as San Francisco and New York state began taking steps to address the emergency of the outbreak.

A total of 4,907 monkeypox cases had been reported across the country as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New York had the most cases, with 1,247, followed by California with 799 and Illinois with 396.

So far the United States has the world's highest tally of monkeypox cases. Health experts said given the testing bottlenecks in the United States, monkeypox cases are likely being undercounted.

While US federal officials weigh a nationwide public health emergency declaration around the monkeypox outbreak, San Francisco and New York state began sounding the alarm Thursday.

San Francisco became the first major US city to declare a local health emergency on monkeypox in an effort to strengthen the city's preparedness and response amid high demand for the vaccine.

The declaration, which will go into effect next Monday, allows city departments to mobilize and coordinate more effectively, Mayor London Breed's office said in a statement.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health had confirmed 281 cases of monkeypox as of Friday morning after reporting its first case in early June.

In New York, state Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett declared monkeypox an "imminent threat" to public health on Thursday, as the number of cases continues to increase.

"This declaration means that local health departments engaged in response and prevention activities will be able to access additional state reimbursement, after other federal and state funding sources are maximized, to protect all New Yorkers and ultimately limit the spread of monkeypox in our communities," Bassett said in a statement.

New York State has secured more than 60,000 Jynneos monkeypox vaccine doses to date, according to the state health department.

So far, 338,000 vaccine doses have been delivered across the country, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized 786,000 additional doses of the Jynneos vaccine, and jurisdictions can place orders starting Friday.

The federal government is continuing to monitor the response to monkeypox and will use that to consider whether to declare the outbreak a public health emergency, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday.

"We will weigh any decision on declaring a public health emergency based on the responses we're seeing throughout the country. Bottom line is, we need to stay ahead of it and be able to end this outbreak," he said.

Since the United States reported the first monkeypox case on May 17, cases have kept going up nationwide, with the highest daily case count jumping to 439 on July 15, according to the case trend recorded by the CDC.

The CDC has recently confirmed two cases of monkeypox in children. One case is a toddler who is a resident of California. The other is an infant who is not a US resident.

The country has also spotted its first case of monkeypox this year in a pregnant woman last weekend.

Top US infectious diseases official Anthony Fauci said monkeypox poses "a profound risk" to groups including pregnant women and children.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     