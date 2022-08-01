News / World

Biden remains positive for COVID-19 but 'continues to feel well': doctor

Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0
US President Joe Biden remained positive for COVID-19 on Sunday but "continues to feel well," his physician said.
Xinhua
  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-08-01       0

US President Joe Biden remained positive for COVID-19 on Sunday but "continues to feel well," his physician said.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo that "this morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

"The President will continue his strict isolation measures as previously described," O'Connor's memo read.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday in a "rebound" case, days after ending isolation and treatment.

"I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me," he tweeted. "I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Biden, 79, first tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21 before receiving negative testing results several days later.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden took Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with COVID-19.

There is potential for so-called "rebound" COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, according to O'Connor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pfizer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     