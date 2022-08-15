News / World

Egyptian church fire kills at least 41, most of them children

Reuters
  09:53 UTC+8, 2022-08-15
The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing the stampede, the two sources said, adding that most of those killed were children.
Egyptian church fire kills at least 41, most of them children
AFP

Egyptian mourners react during the funeral of victims killed in Cairo Coptic church fire at the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Giza Governorate on August 14.

An electrical fire swept through an Egyptian Coptic Christian church during Mass on Sunday, causing a stampede and killing at least 41 people, most of them children and many suffering from smoke inhalation.

The blaze started just before 9am in the Abu Sifin church in the city of Giza where about up to 1,000 people had gathered.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing the stampede, the two sources said, adding that most of those killed were children.

"People were gathering on the third and fourth floors, and we saw smoke coming from the second floor. People rushed to go down the stairs and started falling on top of each other," said worshipper Yasir Munir.

"Then we heard a bang and sparks and fire coming out of the window," he said, saying he and his daughter were on the ground floor and able to escape.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said a forensic examination showed that the fire began in the second-floor air-conditioning as a result of an electrical malfunction.

Smoke inhalation was the main cause of death, it said. Families of those who died will receive 100,000 Egyptian pounds (US$5,220), according to a Cabinet statement.

Giza, Egypt's second-largest city, lies just across the Nile from Cairo.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship," said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a tweet.

Maher Murad said he left his sister at the church after prayers.

"As soon as I got away from the church by only 10 meters, I heard the sound of screaming and saw thick smoke," he said.

"After the firefighters doused the fire, I recognized my sister's body. The bodies were all charred, and many of them are children who were in a nursery room in the church."

"I don't know if it was an electrical fire or what happened, but there were kids and old people, we saved whom we could save," said Kirollos, who was speaking from a hospital where he was being treated for injuries.

A funeral was held for those killed in the fire late on Sunday at a cemetery in Giza.

Top
     