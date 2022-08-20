News / World

Los Angeles seeks conceptual ideas for memorial commemorating 1871 Chinese massacre victims

Xinhua
  16:41 UTC+8, 2022-08-20       0
The US city of Los Angeles announced Friday that it is seeking conceptual ideas for a world-class new memorial for the victims of a massacre targeting Chinese immigrants in 1871.
The new memorial seeks to simultaneously raise public awareness of the 1871 Chinese massacre and to address contemporary concerns about race, intolerance, and violence, said the city in a Request for Ideas.

The city noted it is launching the process to develop the memorial with the Request for Ideas, seeking ideas from individuals, firms, or groups of artists, designers, architects, and others for the memorial to the victims of the massacre.

About 500 mobsters in the city came to Chinatown on October 24, 1871 to attack, rob, lynch and brutally murder Chinese. At least 18 innocent Chinese, roughly 10 percent of the city's Chinese population at the time, were murdered during the massacre.

An initial amount of 250,000 US dollars has been allocated to the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs for the design-selection and design-development process. The total budget for the memorial will be determined by the final design, according to the Request for Ideas.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti apologized on behalf of the City, for the first time, for the massacre on October 24, 2021, the 150th anniversary of the massacre.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
