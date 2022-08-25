Poliovirus detected in environmental samples from 3 more Pakistani cities

The wild poliovirus has recently been detected in the environmental samples of three more cities of Pakistan's eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

The wild poliovirus has recently been detected in the environmental samples of three more cities of Pakistan's eastern Punjab and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, the Pakistani Health Ministry told Xinhua on Thursday.

The virus was detected in the sewage samples of Peshawar and Bannu cities of KP, and Punjab's capital Lahore, the ministry said, adding that the environmental samples were taken from 70 sites across the country.

A few days ago, the virus was found in the samples from Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Bahawalpur cities of Punjab, the ministry said.

Wild polio-I has been detected in 17 environmental samples this year. However, the scale of its presence all over the country could not be found due to monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan's southern Sindh and southwest Balochistan provinces, according to the health ministry.