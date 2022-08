"We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties."

The head of Japan's National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.

"We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that's why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today," Itaru Nakamura told reporters.