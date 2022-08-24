Thai Constitutional Court suspends Prayut's premiership
15:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-24 0
Thailand's Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday to temporarily suspend the premiership of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
15:45 UTC+8, 2022-08-24 0
AFP
Thailand's Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday to temporarily suspend the premiership of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The court's order, effective on Wednesday, came following a petition filed by the opposition for a ruling on when Prayut's eight-year tenure should conclude.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports