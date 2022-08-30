Sri Lanka introduces five-year multiple entry tourist visa scheme

Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister Harin Fernando on Tuesday said the country has extended its multiple-entry tourist visa to five years to boost repeat tourism.

Sri Lanka's Tourism Minister Harin Fernando on Tuesday said the country has extended its multiple-entry tourist visa to five years to boost repeat tourism.

The minister said that Sri Lanka now offers one-year multiple entry visas. The country also issues single entry visas with a six-month stay period.

The minister said that the Cabinet of ministers approved his proposal on Monday.

"Cabinet agreed to extend five-year multiple entry tourist visas for 35 countries to help boost repeat tourism in Sri Lanka. A tourist can stay in Sri Lanka for six months in one stretch with this scheme," the minister said.

The minister said that the country had earlier offered a three-month "digital nomad" visa for tourists to attract foreigners engaged in remote work.

The minister said that tourism has picked up in July and August. He added that they expect 1 million tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka in 2022.

"We expect 2 billion dollars from tourism this year," he said.