News / World

First ship carrying Ukraine grain arrives in Djibouti: WFP

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
The World Food Programme on Tuesday disclosed that the first United Nations-chartered ship loaded with Ukrainian wheat has arrived in Djibouti.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2022-08-31       0
First ship carrying Ukraine grain arrives in Djibouti: WFP
AFP

This handout photo taken and released by the World Food Programme on August 30, 2022, in Djibouti shows the MV Brave Commander that reached the port of Djibouti with 30,000 MT wheat grain for the Ethiopia operation.

The World Food Programme on Tuesday disclosed that the first United Nations-chartered ship loaded with Ukrainian wheat has arrived in Djibouti.

"The first WFP ship to carry Ukrainian grain since February has just arrived in Djibouti," WFP executive director David Beasley said in a Twitter post.

"Now, let us get this wheat offloaded and on to Ethiopia," Beasley added.

According to the WFP, the ship arrived in the Red Sea nation of Djibouti after 14 days at sea, carrying 23,000 tons of wheat from Ukraine.

The WFP said the wheat will be used to support its humanitarian response in Ethiopia, where over 20 million people face hunger.

The WFP, when announcing that the ship had left the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi in Yuzhny, Odesa province on August 16, had warned that the Horn of Africa "is just one of many regions reeling from the near-complete halt of Ukrainian food exports."

"WFP and other humanitarians hope the most vital maritime traffic now resuming in and out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports will help ease global supply disruptions that are disproportionately hitting the poorest," the WFP said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     