News / World

Suspects named in Canada stabbings that left 10 dead, at least 15 hurt

Reuters
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-09-05       0
The officials said the suspects were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and last spotted in the city of Regina, about 320km south of the attacks.
Reuters
  08:46 UTC+8, 2022-09-05       0
SSI ļʱ
Suspects named in Canada stabbings that left 10 dead, at least 15 hurt
Reuters

Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson, who are named by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as suspects in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province, are pictured in this undated handout image released by the RCMP on September 4.

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings at 13 locations in Saskatchewan province.

Police officials named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects. The officials said the suspects were last seen traveling in a black Nissan Rogue and last spotted in the city of Regina, about 320km south of the attacks.

Police released photos and descriptions of the suspects but no further information about them.

"It appears that some of the victims may have been targeted, and some may be random. So to speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time," Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, told a news conference.

There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police said.

The attacks took place in 13 locations, including the James Smith Cree nation and the city of Weldon, police said.

The stabbings were certain to reverberate throughout Canada, which is unaccustomed to bouts of mass violence more commonly seen across the southern border in the United States.

"There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families," Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter.

The stabbings were reported early in the morning, and at 8:20am local time police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighboring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.

A police alert issued shortly after midday said they may be in Regina, one of the province's largest cities, where a large police presence was already mobilized because of a Canadian football game at Mosaic Stadium near the center of town.

However, Blackmore said it was unknown where the suspects might be headed or if they had changed vehicles.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said, calling the attacks one of the largest if not the largest in recent history in the province.

Police bulletins urged people to report any suspicious people and to take precautions including sheltering in place, while warning against picking up hitchhikers or approaching suspicious people.

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence," one advisery said.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in a statement said that the department had called for additional staff to help tend to victims.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Twitter
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     