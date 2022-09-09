News / World

2 killed in small plane crash in Southern California

Xinhua
  17:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-09       0
Two people were killed Thursday after a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport in the western US state of California, authorities said.
Xinhua
  17:22 UTC+8, 2022-09-09       0

Two people were killed Thursday after a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport in the western US state of California, authorities said.

The Santa Monica Fire Department said in a news release that it responded to the crash at 4:25 pm local time (2325 GMT).

"Firefighters encountered a single engine aircraft that crashed in the infield and was engulfed in flames," said the fire department, adding that the aircraft was inbound to the airport when it touched down and made an abrupt upward maneuver before crashing in the infield.

Officials confirmed that both people aboard died.

The aircraft was a Piper Sport two-seat single engine aircraft, operated by a local flight school, said the fire department.

The two victims – a flight instructor and a student – were killed in an introductory flight, reported City News Service, a regional wire service covering Southern California.

The instructor reportedly worked at the Santa Monica-based flight school Santa Monica Flyers, said the report.

The US Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     