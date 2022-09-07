News / World

China supports continued presence of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Xinhua
  11:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
China expressed support for the continued presence of the experts of the IAEA, UN's nuclear watchdog, at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Xinhua
  11:39 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
China supports continued presence of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Reuters

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 22, 2022.

China on Tuesday expressed support for the continued presence of the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UN's nuclear watchdog, at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, said: "for some time, the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been nerve-racking for the international community. And it has been the unanimous expectation of all to facilitate an IAEA field visit to the plant as soon as possible."

The envoy said that thanks to the joint corporation of Russia and Ukraine, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and his colleagues were able to make a successful visit last week, which helps gain a comprehensive and objective understanding of the nuclear facilities' operation and damage, so as to take targeted actions.

"China is pleased with this positive development, and recognizes the efforts of Director General Grossi and the IAEA experts," he said.

However, Geng warned that despite repeated warnings and appeals from the international community, the shelling of the power plant continues.

Even after the IAEA visitors arrived at the power plant, the shelling did not take a break, he said. "This is truly worrying."

The ambassador noted that the Chernobyl nuclear accident has not faded in memory, and the effects of the Fukushima nuclear accident not dissipated to date.

"The world cannot afford yet another nuclear disaster," he said.

"We once again call on the parties concerned to remain committed to humanity, scientific rationality, communication and cooperation, strictly abide by the convention on nuclear safety and other relevant international laws, earnestly safeguard the seven pillars proposed by Director General Grossi, avoid all actions that endanger the safety and security of nuclear facilities, and refrain from repeated tests on the edge of danger," said Geng.

He said that China hopes that the resident experts can provide continuous, steady and professional technical support to guarantee the safety and security of the nuclear facilities.

He repeated a previous call on all parties to "adopt a responsible approach to promote the de-escalation of the situation, work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine, work together to build regional peace and tranquility, and jointly maintain global security and stability."

On September 1, Grossi led the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia plant, which suffered strikes in recent weeks and raised international concerns about its safety. Grossi told reporters on Friday that two of the agency's experts would remain permanently at the nuclear power plant.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     