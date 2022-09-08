S.Korea proposes talks with DPRK for reunion of separated families

South Korea on Thursday proposed talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) for the reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se said in a statement that the South Korean government publicly offers to hold talks with the DPRK to discuss the issue of separated families.

Kwon said the South Korean government hopes for responsible officials of the two sides to meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters, including the issue of separated families.

The South Korean government will approach the dialogue with an open mind and make sure to take into account the preferences of the DPRK including the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks in a positive manner, Kwon noted.

Kwon said the government strongly urges the DPRK to respond to the dialogue request at an earliest possible date.

The minister said the two Koreas need to use all possible means to come up with quick and fundamental measures as holding a one-off reunion with a small number of people is not enough amid rapidly aging families, separated by the fratricidal war that ended with armistice, not peace treaty.

The last reunion of the separated families was held in August 2018.