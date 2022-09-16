Two police officers stabbed in central London

They were hospitalised and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital.

Two police officers were stabbed early Friday in central London and were hospitalised and a suspect who was tasered and arrested is also in hospital, the capital's police force said.

"We await further updates on their conditions," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, adding "enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

It comes amid a massive security operation in central London as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in parliament ahead of her state funeral on Monday.