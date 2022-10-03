News / World

Nearly 1,700 people killed, over 12,800 injured in Pakistan's monsoon rain, flood

Xinhua
  09:02 UTC+8, 2022-10-03       0
AFP

People use boats to cross the flooded area in Dadu district, Sindh province, on September 27, 2022.

The death toll from this season's monsoon rain and flood since mid-June has risen to around 1,695 along with 12,865 others injured in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority said on Sunday.

According to a report released by the NDMA, 630 children and 340 women were among those who lost their lives in separate rain or flood-related accidents in the country.

The country's southern Sindh province was the worst-hit region where 759 people were killed, followed by southwest Balochistan and northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces which reported 336 and 307 deaths, respectively.

Moreover, 2,045,349 houses were destroyed and 1,162,122 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report said.

Around 33,046,329 people and 84 districts have been affected by the flood, it added.

The report further added that 13,254.49 km-long roads and 440 bridges have been damaged throughout the season.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
