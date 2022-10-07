News / World

Death toll from heavy downpours in Niger rises to 192

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2022-10-07
The death toll from heavy downpours in Niger since June has risen to 192, said the country's General Directorate of Civil Protection in a briefing to the press Friday.
Apart from the 192 fatalities, 263,671 people were adversely affected, including 200 injuries, due to torrential rains, said Niger's General Directorate of Civil Protection in the briefing in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The tragedies occurred as a result of drowning or the collapse of their habitats, mostly built from clay.

In 2021, summer rains caused 77 deaths and adversely affected 250,331 people in Niger.

