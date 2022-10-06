News / World

Death toll from Hurricane Ian in US exceeds 110, nearly 300,000 still without power

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in the United States has exceeded 110, while hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power.
AFP

In this aerial view, construction crews work around the clock to make temporary repairs to a bridge on the island of Matlacha on October 05, 2022, in Matlacha Florida.

The death toll from Hurricane Ian in the United States has exceeded 110, while hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power.

At least 110 people, including 105 in Florida and five in North Carolina, have died due to Ian, according to a tally by CNN on Wednesday.

Florida's Lee County has reported 55 fatalities while Charlotte County has seen 24 deaths.

US President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday to survey storm-ravaged areas.

Nearly 300,000 customers in Florida remained without power as of Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

Last week, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida, bringing catastrophic storm surges, heavy rains and destructive winds, and dangerous flooding.

Biden previously said that hurricane Ian "is likely to rank among the worst in the nation's history."

Estimated losses from Ian's wind and storm surges are between US$28 billion and US$47 billion, according to CoreLogic, a US research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters.

