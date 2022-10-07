News / World

Police name suspects for Indonesia's deadly football stampede

  18:52 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0
Indonesian police have named six suspects for a deadly football stampede at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang in East Java province that claimed 131 lives.
  18:52 UTC+8, 2022-10-07       0

Indonesia's national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a press conference late on Thursday that three of the suspects were police officers who were allegedly responsible for their fault regarding the use of tear gas.

Indonesia's national police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a press conference late on Thursday that three of the suspects were police officers who were allegedly responsible for their fault regarding the use of tear gas.

"They instructed their subordinates in the field to shoot the tear gas, while they knew and were fully aware that the use of tear gas in football matches is forbidden under FIFA law," Listyo said.

The other three suspects are the president director of the country's football league committee PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB), the committee chief of the Arema FC game and a security officer. They were accused of failing to ensure the safety and security of the stadium facility, according to the police chief.

The incident occurred on late Saturday after Arema Malang club lost to Persebaya Surabaya in an Indonesian league football match.

Local media reported that the supporters of the losing team climbed over the fence and entered the soccer field, resulting in a stampede and clashes with police. Police then fired tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, who scrambled to leave the stadium and stampeded at one of its exits.

Listyo said that there would probably be more suspects to be announced as the investigation was still ongoing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
