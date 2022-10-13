﻿
Macron calls on nation to withstand domestic, international crises

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on the nation to withstand the different crises that France, Europe and the whole world are going through.
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during an interview as part of a new show entitled "L'evenement," in Saint-Denis, northern Paris, on October 12, 2022.

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on the nation to withstand the different crises that France, Europe and the whole world are going through.

Speaking to French daily news France 2 in an interview entitled "The World in Crises," Macron said the country's goal is to restart building nuclear reactors in order to have 45 nuclear reactors in operation by January 2023, compared to 30 out of 56 operational today.

He said the country will turn from coal to nuclear and renewable energies, in an effort to tackle climate change.

Macron named three "axis" to face crises: reducing energy consumption, producing more nuclear energy and developing renewable energies.

Speaking of the fuel shortages across France due to strikes at refineries, Macron promised the situation of service stations will return to normal in the coming week.

