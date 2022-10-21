Texas sues Google for collecting biometric data of millions of users without consent

US Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Google for its "unauthorized capture and use" of biometric data of millions of Texans for the tech giant's commercial interests.

US Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Google for its "unauthorized capture and use" of biometric data of millions of Texans for the tech giant's commercial interests, Paxton's office said Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges the Internet company, without Texans' explicit consent, has collected millions of biometric identifiers, including voiceprints and face geometry, through its products and services like Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max, the office said in a statement.

"Google's exploitation of the personal information of Texans for its own commercial interests is a knowing violation of the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act," it said.

Jose Castaneda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement that Google "will set the record straight in court" and "AG Paxton is once again mischaracterizing our products in another breathless lawsuit."

Violators of the law face fines of up to 25,000 US dollars per violation, local media reported.

The lawsuit is reportedly the latest filed by several states against big tech companies over online privacy. Paxton has previously filed lawsuits against Google for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act and for deceptively tracking users' location without their consent.