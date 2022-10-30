﻿
News / World

Around 50 go into cardiac arrest in S.Korea's Halloween party stampede

Xinhua
  00:37 UTC+8, 2022-10-30       0
Around 50 people were suspected to have gone into cardiac arrest in a stampede accident that occurred at a district of the South Korean capital Seoul, multiple local media reported Saturday.

An unidentified celebrity visited a bar in the nightlife hub Itaewon district in Seoul, which drew a massive crowd, according to the local broadcaster YTN.

About 50 people suffered cardiac arrest at about 11:30 p.m. local time following the stampede accident in connection with the Halloween celebration, Yonhap news agency reported.

A total of 81 rescue reports on difficulty in breathing were delivered to the firefighting authorities. Rescue workers were reportedly sent to the scene for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
