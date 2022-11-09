Ukrainian president to join G20 Bali summit: spokesman

Most likely, the Ukrainian leader will join the summit in the online format, the spokesman added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the Group of 20 (G20) upcoming summit in Indonesia's Bali, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov.

"In some format, of course, Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the G20 summit," Nykyforov said.

Most likely, the Ukrainian leader will join the summit in the online format, the spokesman added.

The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, which is scheduled for November 15-16, will focus on the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger."