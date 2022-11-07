﻿
DPRK vows 'resolute' response to US-S.Korea exercises

AFP
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-11-07
North Korean forces said they would respond to joint exercises by the United States and South Korea with "sustained, resolute and overwhelming" military measures.
DPRK vows 'resolute' response to US-S.Korea exercises
This combination of images taken between November 2 and November 5 and released on November 7 by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows various missile tests being performed by the North Korean People's Army at undisclosed locations.

Democratic People's Republic of Korea's forces said they would respond to joint exercises by the United States and South Korea with "sustained, resolute and overwhelming" military measures, its state media reported on Monday.

The warning came following a number of missile tests by North Korea last week, including four ballistic missiles on Saturday, while the United States and South Korea conducted their biggest-ever air force drills.

A statement from the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said it "will continue to correspond with all the anti-DPRK war drills of the enemy with the sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures," using an acronym for North Korea's official name, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The statement described North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests as a "clear answer" to the US-South Korea joint exercises last week, and said they were "corresponding military operations."

"The more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them," the statement said.

This handout photo taken on November 5 and provided by the South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows two US Air Force B-1B heavy bombers (center), four South Korean Air Force F-35 fighter jets and four US Air Force F-16 fighter jets flying over South Korea during a joint air drill.

Hundreds of US and South Korean warplanes ― including B-1B heavy bombers ― participated in the Vigilant Storm exercises last week.

Vigilant Storm saw some of the most advanced US and South Korean warplanes in action, including F-35 stealth fighters. And It was the first time B-1Bs have flown to the Korean Peninsula since December 2017.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff had said the move demonstrated the "capability and readiness to firmly respond to any provocations from North Korea."

US-South Korea joint drills have long sparked strong reactions from North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

Pyongyang has especially condemned past deployments of US strategic weapons such as long-range bombers and aircraft carrier strike groups.

The flurry of North Korean launches last week included an intercontinental ballistic missile and one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters.

The United States and South Korea have warned that these launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
