Deadly blast in Istanbul "terror attack": Turkish vice president

Xinhua
  11:35 UTC+8, 2022-11-14
The blast in Istanbul's popular pedestrian avenue that killed six and wounded 81 was confirmed to be a terror attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday.
Xinhua
  0

The blast in Istanbul's popular pedestrian avenue that killed six and wounded 81 was confirmed to be a terror attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday.

"We evaluate this to be an act of terror, carried out seemingly by a female assailant," stated the vice president.

"We will find those who are responsible, even if they run to the end of the world," said Oktay.

An explosion hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on the European side of Istanbul at 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) on Sunday, causing huge panic in the city.

Among the 81 wounded are two still in critical condition, according to Oktay.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, with police officers guarding key points and helicopters patrolling over the city.

Five prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the explosion, according to the prosecutor's office.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
