Lavrov to lead Russian delegation to G20 Bali summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head a delegation to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia's Bali next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head a delegation to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia's Bali next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Lavrov will take part in plenary sessions and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, the ministry said in a statement.

"Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food and energy to foreign markets on a commercial and humanitarian basis ... It is planned to announce a number of specific initiatives in this regard, including building up gas cooperation with Türkiye, organizing the supply of large consignments of grain and fertilizers," the statement said.

Earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in person, but several Russian officials said Putin could participate in an online format.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join the summit "in some format," Ukrainian presidential spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said earlier this week.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
