Ukraine takes Kherson after Russian forces retreat behind Dnieper River

AFP

Ukraine has taken control of the southern city of Kherson after Russia transferred all its armed forces to the left (eastern) bank of the Dnieper River on Friday.

"In the Kherson direction today at 5am Moscow time (2am GMT), the transfer of units of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed. Not a single piece of military equipment and weapons were left on the right bank," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

There were no losses of personnel, weapons, military equipment and materials during the process, he said.

Konashenkov stressed that all Russian servicemen had crossed the river to the left bank and civilians who wanted to leave the right-bank part of the Kherson region had received assistance.

The Russian armed forces have established defensive lines in the left bank of the wide river, he said.

Later in the day, Konashenkov told reporters that over 30,000 Russian servicemen and nearly 5,000 pieces of equipment had been pulled back to the left bank.

Following the retreat of Russian troops, the Ukrainian armed forces entered Kherson city, located on the right (western) bank of the Dnieper River, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Kherson is returning under the control of Ukraine," it said in a statement on Telegram, urging Russian soldiers who failed to leave to surrender.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered Russian troops in Ukraine to leave the right bank of the Dnieper River and strengthen the defense against Ukrainian offensives on the left bank.

While reporting to Shoigu, Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russia's joint group of forces in Ukraine, called it a difficult decision to withdraw but it would most importantly preserve the lives and combat capability of the Russian forces.