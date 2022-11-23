﻿
Seven killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

  20:08 UTC+8, 2022-11-23
Six people have been killed, and the suspected shooter was also dead in a shooting late Tuesday at a Walmart in Chesapeake, the US state of Virginia, local authority confirmed early on Wednesday.

"Chesapeake Police confirm 7 fatalities, including the shooter, from last night's shooting at Walmart on Sam's Circle," the city authority wrote on its Twitter account, citing the city police.

Police at the time were still looking for victims, who could be injured or were inside the "very large" store with a lot of hiding spots, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 10:12 pm Tuesday (0312 GMT Wednesday), according to Chesapeake police.

Tuesday's bloodshed was the latest episode of gun violence in the United States, fueling debate over tighter restrictions on gun access.

﻿
