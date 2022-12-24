10 dead, 50 more injured in South Africa's Johannesburg after gas explosion

A total of 10 people died on the scene and approximately 50 others were injured after a gas explosion in Boksburg in South Africa's largest city of Johannesburg Saturday morning.

A total of 10 people died on the scene and approximately 50 others were injured after a gas explosion in Boksburg in South Africa's largest city of Johannesburg Saturday morning, local authorities said.

William Ntladi, a spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services, told Xinhua that they received a report that a gas truck was stuck under a bridge in Boksburg at around 7:50 am

"When firefighters tried to suppress the fire, there was an explosion and six firefighters were injured. And they are in a stable condition," Ntladi said, adding that the circumstances will be investigated.

The type of gas carried by the truck was unclear, according to the spokesperson.