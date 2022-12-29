﻿
News / World

At least 16 dead, 73 injured from hotel-casino fire in NW Cambodia -- police report

Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0
"According to a preliminary report, about 16 people were pronounced dead, 23 got seriously injured and 50 sustained minor injuries in the blaze," the report said.
Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2022-12-29       0

At least 16 people were killed in a massive fire that engulfed a hotel-casino in northwest Cambodia's Banteay Meanchey province, according to a provincial police report released on Thursday evening.

"According to a preliminary report, about 16 people were pronounced dead, 23 got seriously injured and 50 sustained minor injuries in the blaze," the report said.

The report said more than 360 emergency personnel, led by Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Chief Major General Sithi Loh, had joined the operation, using 11 firetrucks to fight the fire.

Neighbouring Thailand had also sent their firefighters and firetrucks to help put out the blaze, it added.

"So far, the Cambodian and Thai rescuers are still searching for the remaining victims," the report said.

The blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel and casino in Poipet City near the Thai border on Wednesday midnight, the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department said, adding that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Footage posted on the Facebook page of the Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Department showed some people jumping down to escape the fire as some others were trapped on higher floors.

Soth Kimkolmony, the spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management, told Xinhua that the identities of the victims are not available yet.

He added that the hotel-casino has some 500 employees and about 1,000 customers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Facebook
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     