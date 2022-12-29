Foreign tourism boards woo Chinese tourists with Weibo posts

National tourism boards of various countries around the world have posted welcome notes on the Twitter-like Weibo in a bid to attract Chinese tourists after nearly three years.

Since China on Tuesday announced the resumption of outbound travel for its citizens from January 8, national tourism boards of various countries have promptly posted welcome notes on the Twitter-like Weibo in a bid to attract Chinese tourists.

"We've been waiting for you for three years," one such post said.

Already, the French Embassy in China as well as the national tourism boards of countries such as Thailand, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Austria and Switzerland have expressed their pleasure at receiving Chinese tourists on their official Weibo accounts.

What exactly did they say?

France: Chinese friends, France welcomes you with open arms!

Thailand: The director of the national tourism board of Thailand is the "captain" who will fly the "Magic of Thailand" flight to take you to get away!

Canada: Hey, this 'long time no see' can finally be said personally!

Australia: Flowers will bloom sooner or later, just like we meet!

New Zealand: All the memories of the beautiful scenery, the long-awaited reunion, and the longings and aspirations, have finally been responded to. Kia Ora! Long time no see!

Denmark: Let Denmark continue to create the world's most romantic and lovely fairy tale for you in 2023! We're waiting for you!

Norway: Three years on, the fjords, the aurora, the islands and the glaciers in Norway are missing and calling out to you! See you in Norway in 2023!

Netherlands: Long time no see, the kingdom of cycling Netherlands welcomes the arrival of Chinese tourists!

Spain: Spain has been waiting for you for three years! Barcelona, the city shaped by Gaudi's "God Curve", will wait for you to unlock in 2023!

Portugal: A stove of egg tarts, a glass of port wine, a song of fado, a grand voyage glory review, 2023, let us meet in Portugal!

Austria: Skiing, hiking, swimming, cycling... This is a beautiful country integrating various natural environments and lifestyles. You are always welcome to create more than just a travel experience!

Switzerland: In winter, Verbier, covered with snow, shines day and night. Rain or shine.