UN calls for upholding status quo in Jerusalem holy sites

A spokesman for the United Nations on Tuesday underscored the importance of upholding the status quo in the holy sites.
A spokesman for the United Nations on Tuesday underscored the importance of upholding the status quo in the holy sites, in reaction to the controversial visit by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has always stressed the importance of upholding the status quo in the holy sites, "in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, told a regular press briefing.

The secretary-general calls on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites, he added.

