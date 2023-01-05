﻿
News / World

Paralyzed US House temporarily adjourns as political deadlock over speakership persists

Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0
Members of a paralyzed US House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker again on Wednesday afternoon with no end in sight to the political stalemate.
Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0
Paralyzed US House temporarily adjourns as political deadlock over speakership persists
AFP

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by reporters as he leaves a meeting in the Majority Whip's office in the US Capitol on January 04, 2023, in Washington, DC.

Members of a paralyzed US House of Representatives failed to elect a new speaker again on Wednesday afternoon with no end in sight to the political stalemate.

The House voted to adjourn until early Wednesday night for closed-door negotiations after US Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, failed to secure enough votes another three times due to intra-party division.

House members voted three times on Tuesday, the opening day of the divided 118th Congress, but McCarthy fell short of the necessary 218 votes to be the next speaker.

It was the first time a House speaker – who maintains order, manages its proceedings, and governs the administration of its business on the lower chamber's floor – hadn't been elected on the first ballot in 100 years.

The 435-seat House will have to vote on and on until a speaker is elected with a majority of votes. Before that, members cannot be sworn in and committees cannot be formed with the rest of the business stalled.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, reacted to the political drama surrounding the House speakership vote on Wednesday morning, saying that "it's embarrassing the way it's taking so long."

"How do you think this looks to the rest of the world?" Biden told reporters at the White House before leaving for Hebron, Kentucky. "It's not a good look. It's not a good thing."

McCarthy has the support of most House Republicans and former US President Donald Trump, but a handful of hardliners have opposed his bid to lead the conference by arguing that he is insufficiently conservative while refusing to decentralize the speaker's power.

Trump reaffirmed his support for McCarthy in a social media post on Wednesday morning, urging Republican House members to elect him and not to "turn a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."

US Congressman Matt Gaetz, a longtime Trump supporter and one of the House Republicans seeking to doom McCarthy's quest to take the gavel, responded in a statement that the former Republican president's suggestion "changes neither my view of McCarthy nor Trump nor my vote."

McCarthy told reporters that "I think we'll get to 218," as he appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning despite no clear path yet to break the historic deadlock.

The House has elected a speaker 127 times since 1789. There have been 14 instances of speaker elections requiring multiple ballots.

Thirteen of 14 multiple-ballot elections occurred before the Civil War, when party divisions were more nebulous, according to congressional historians. The last time a speaker election required two or more votes on the floor happened in 1923.

This time, all House Democrats have voted for Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, to be speaker.

Though it's unlikely for Jeffries to attain the position, he is set to become the first African American lawmaker to lead a party in either chamber of the US Congress.

Republicans flipped the House in the 2022 midterm elections while Democrats held onto their majority in the Senate.

The divided Congress convened for the first time on Tuesday, with US Vice President Kamala Harris presiding over the opening of the 100-people upper chamber in which Democrats control 51 seats versus 49 for Republicans.

Chuck Schumer from New York and Mitch McConnell from Kentucky remain the Senate majority leader and minority leader, respectively.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     